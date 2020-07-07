LIGHT, Bromley (Brom):
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved dad of Anne, and the late Peter (Pete). Loved father-in-law of Rodney, and Gill. Loved grandad of Mike, Josh; and Jason. Dearly loved brother of Clarrie, and the late Myrtle, Sydney, George, and Reuben. A celebration of Bromley's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, July 10, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Light family, c/- PO Box 187, Kaiapoi 7644. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from July 7 to July 8, 2020