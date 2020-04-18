MILL, Brittnea Howard
(nee Chambers):
07.05.1986 - 09.03.2020
Cameron, Josie, John and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all family and friends for the love, support and kindness we have received during Brittnea's illness and following her sad loss. Thank you for all the visits, kind words, cards, messages, meals, baking, and flowers we have received. It is so appreciated by us all. Special thanks to Anke, Kirsten, Nicole, Curtis, Reed and Hamish for their unwavering support. You have been there for us every step of the journey, including the recent wedding through to the week long stay in Nurse Maude Hospice. To all the Hospice staff we cannot thank you enough for your care of us all. To all who have helped us through all the ups and downs please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you from each of us. No words can describe the huge gap Brittnea has left in our lives, but your continued support has been an amazing help.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020