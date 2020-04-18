Acknowledgment

MILL, Brittnea Howard

(nee Chambers):

07.05.1986 - 09.03.2020

Cameron, Josie, John and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all family and friends for the love, support and kindness we have received during Brittnea's illness and following her sad loss. Thank you for all the visits, kind words, cards, messages, meals, baking, and flowers we have received. It is so appreciated by us all. Special thanks to Anke, Kirsten, Nicole, Curtis, Reed and Hamish for their unwavering support. You have been there for us every step of the journey, including the recent wedding through to the week long stay in Nurse Maude Hospice. To all the Hospice staff we cannot thank you enough for your care of us all. To all who have helped us through all the ups and downs please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you from each of us. No words can describe the huge gap Brittnea has left in our lives, but your continued support has been an amazing help.





Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers