  • "Thinking of you at this very sad time, we are sorry for..."
    - Michelle & Graeme Robb
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Death Notice

MILL, Brittnea Howard
(nee Chambers):
On March 9, 2020, Britt's journey ended, at Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by loved ones, aged 33 years. Adored wife of Cameron, dearly loved daughter-in-law of John and Josie, treasured aunty of Charlotte, and Van, loved sister-in-law of Amy and Semisi, and Hannah and Mark, and loved aunty of Elisa, Jonah, TJ; Harry, and Oliver. Loved best friend of Anke, Kirsten, and Nicole.
"An inspiration to all
who knew her."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Britt Mill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to "The Long White Ride for Bowel Cancer" would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online to: thelongwhiteride.co.nz At Britt's request, please wear bright colours. A Celebration of Britt's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 14, at 10.30am. Private Cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020
