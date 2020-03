MILL, Brittnea Howard(nee Chambers):On March 9, 2020, Britt's journey ended, at Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by loved ones, aged 33 years. Adored wife of Cameron, dearly loved daughter-in-law of John and Josie, treasured aunty of Charlotte, and Van, loved sister-in-law of Amy and Semisi, and Hannah and Mark, and loved aunty of Elisa, Jonah, TJ; Harry, and Oliver. Loved best friend of Anke, Kirsten, and Nicole."An inspiration to allwho knew her."Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Britt Mill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to "The Long White Ride for Bowel Cancer" would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online to: thelongwhiteride.co.nz At Britt's request, please wear bright colours. A Celebration of Britt's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 14, at 10.30am. Private Cremation thereafter.