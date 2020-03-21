BENNETT, Brigid Anne:
Brigid, aged 64, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on March 14, 2020. Cherished daughter of Frank and Ola (deceased), loving sister to Nick and Claire, and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loving mum to her cat, Ashwear. Messages may be addressed to 'The Family of the late Brigid Bennett' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. The Funeral Service for Brigid will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 25, at 1.00pm. Please be assured that we have rearranged seating to ensure generous social distancing.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020