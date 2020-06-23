EVANS, Biddy (Brigette):
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch, in her 56th year. Much loved by all, fiancé of Raymond Hill, mother of Jade, Tamara and Mikkayla, loved grandmother of all her grandchildren.
Will be dearly missed.
Raise your wine glass for Biddy, she would love that. Messages to the Evans family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Biddy will be held in the Tuahiwi Marae, 219 Tuahiwi Road, Tuahiwi, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 23, 2020