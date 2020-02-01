AWAN, Bridget Mary:
On January 30, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a brave battle with cancer. Aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife of Cyprian, and dearly loved mother of Teresa and Jonathan. Loved sister of Jo Taylor and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt to the Taylor family, and Awan family in Malaysia. Messages to the Awan family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for, and supported Bridget and her family, during her illness. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/bmawan3001 A Funeral Mass for Bridget will be celebrated at St Mary's ProCathedral, 373 Manchester Street, on Monday, February 3, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Rosary at St Mary's ProCathedral, (Tomorrow) Sunday, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020