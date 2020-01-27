WYLIE, Brian Edmund:
On Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, Christchurch, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Marcia, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sharon, Geoffrey and Ann, Joanne and Steven, Andrew and Hayley, loved grandfather of Jodi and Jian, Georgia, Maddison and Ryan, Natalia, Alyssa, Keegan, and Hunter, great-grandfather of Dakota. Special thanks to all the Marvellous staff in the ICU Unit at Christchurch Hospital and St John Ambulance for their care of Brian. Messages may be addressed to the Wylie family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bewylie2401. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 29, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020