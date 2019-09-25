WASHINGTON, Brian Leslie:
On September 23, 2019, suddenly at home, after a short illness, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Elinor Graeme for 50 years, loved father and father-in-law of Clarke and Lisa, Shelley and Nathan, loving and proud grandad of Sinéad, Brydie; Ishoa, Madeleine, Mathias, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Brian will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, September 28, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019