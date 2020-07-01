Brian WALKLIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian WALKLIN.
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Linwood Avenue
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ruru Lawn Cemetery
Death Notice

WALKLIN, Brian Francis:
After a long battle passed away peacefully at George Manning Rest Home, Christchurch, on June 29, 2020, in his 80th year. A dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Douglas (dec) and Margaret, Rae and Fred (dec), and Joy (dec). Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospitals and George Manning Rest Home for their care shown towards Brian. Messages c/- the Walklin family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, July 3 at 11.00am, thereafter Interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.