WALKLIN, Brian Francis:
After a long battle passed away peacefully at George Manning Rest Home, Christchurch, on June 29, 2020, in his 80th year. A dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Douglas (dec) and Margaret, Rae and Fred (dec), and Joy (dec). Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospitals and George Manning Rest Home for their care shown towards Brian. Messages c/- the Walklin family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, July 3 at 11.00am, thereafter Interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2020