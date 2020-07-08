VARNEY, Brian Graham:
(934195 Private RNZIR) Passed peacefully, after a long battle, at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, on July 5, 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of the late Hiria. Adored father and father-in-law of Andra (deceased), and Manu and Wendy. Treasured grandad of Tamara, Jesse, and Fletcher and great-grandad of Latisha, and Chosen. A much loved brother and Uncle. Brian will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family wish to thank the staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care of Brian. Messages for the Varney Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Halswell Rugby League Clubrooms, Halswell Domain, Halswell Road, on Monday July 13, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020