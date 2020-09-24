Reverend Father Brian TRAYNOR

Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
North Road
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Theresa's Church
Perth Street
Burial
Following Services
Eastern Cemetery
Death Notice


Brian Allen Joseph:
On September 22, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill. Priest of the Diocese of Dunedin for 60 years. Son of the late Thomas and Hazel Traynor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia (dec) and Tony (dec) Chiaroni, John (dec) and June (dec), James (dec) (Brother Daniel), Anthony (dec), Margaret and Keith (dec) Brown (Christchurch), Ruth (dec) and Brian Lysaght (Timaru), and Robert (dec). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, on Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am, the funeral leaving at the conclusion for the Eastern Cemetery. Evening Prayer of the Church in Sacred Heart Church, North Road, on Friday, September 25 at 7.00pm. Messages can be sent to Fr Brian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

