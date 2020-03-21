Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Brian Frederick (Zeke):

Ex RNZAF Service No. 76955. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Bainswood on Victoria Rangiora, on March 15, 2020, after a short illness. Aged 83 years. Loving husband of 60 years to Gwen. Brother to Robin, Adrian, Pat, Phyllis, Noel, Beverly and Toby. Brother-in-law to the Croton family. Much adored and loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Gary, Maria and Jamie Thompson. Lisa, Daryl, Amanda, Ashleigh and Jarrod Moir, Nicola Thompson, Bryce Westenberg and Jessica Atkins, and his 5 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Bainswood the wonderful care they gave Brian in his last week, and to the doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital and Southside Medical Centre in Rangiora. Messages to the Thompson family, c/- 90 Winter Road, RD5, Rangiora 7475. At Brian's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a family gathering will follow at a later date.

"To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home"







THOMPSON,Brian Frederick (Zeke):Ex RNZAF Service No. 76955. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Bainswood on Victoria Rangiora, on March 15, 2020, after a short illness. Aged 83 years. Loving husband of 60 years to Gwen. Brother to Robin, Adrian, Pat, Phyllis, Noel, Beverly and Toby. Brother-in-law to the Croton family. Much adored and loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Gary, Maria and Jamie Thompson. Lisa, Daryl, Amanda, Ashleigh and Jarrod Moir, Nicola Thompson, Bryce Westenberg and Jessica Atkins, and his 5 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Bainswood the wonderful care they gave Brian in his last week, and to the doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital and Southside Medical Centre in Rangiora. Messages to the Thompson family, c/- 90 Winter Road, RD5, Rangiora 7475. At Brian's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a family gathering will follow at a later date."To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home" Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers