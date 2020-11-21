THOMAS, Brian Walter:
On November 17, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, father and father-in-law of Yvonne (Mouse) and Joe, and Nigel. Loved grandfather of Tenessa, Chloe, Mathew; Tristan, Grace, Lilly and Izabella, and great-grandfather of Zebadi. Loved son of the late Doreen and Albert Thomas, loving brother and brother-in-law of the late Barry, Alex (Butch) and Liz, Trevor and Sue, and all of Brian's extended family. Yvonne and her family would like to express their many thanks to the surgical team and staff at Christchurch Hospital for everything they did for Brian and the amazing support they gave to the family. In lieu of flowers or donations, a plate of food or nibbles to share afterwards whist swapping speedway yarns would be welcomed. Messages to the Thomas family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service Celebrating Brian's life will be held at the Oxford Speedway, 1149 Carleton Road, Oxford, Tomorrow (Sunday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020