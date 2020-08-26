Brian James Taylor
10.2.1948 - 26.8.2007In loving memory of a very special husband.
When God was making husbands, as far as I can see,
He made a special soulmate especially for me.
He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind,
He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold.
He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,
He was someone I could laugh with 'til tears ran down my face.
Next time we meet will be at Heaven's door,
When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore.
I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face,
Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place.
Miss you so muchMemories of a treasured husband and soulmate of GailLove you forever
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020