PREBBLE, Brian David:
Passed away suddenly at home, on July 24, 2020, with his wife at his side, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jenni, loving and proud father of Brian (England), and Aidan (Christchurch), loved father-in-law of Nicola (England), proud grandfather of Jack, and Emily (Christchurch), Finn, Cody (England), and Jesse (Hamilton), great-grandfather of Grayson (Hamilton), and a loved brother of Gary, Anne, and Rex. Special thanks to the Alpine Community for their support, and St John Ambulance and the Fire Service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Prebble, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020