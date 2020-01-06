PERRY, Brian David:
On January 2, 2020, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 59 years, much loved father of Jayne, Leanne, and Bridget and father-in-law of Lou, and Brent, treasured granddad (Gang Gang) of Olivia, Cassie, Victoria, April, and Brianna and great-granddad of George. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Perry, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, January 10 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020