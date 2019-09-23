PERKINS, Brian William:
On September 21, 2019, peacefully at Essie Summers, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat (Bunny), loved father and father-in-law of Brendon and Jo, and Aaron. Brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Doug Bason.
Will be greatly missed by family, friends and all those that knew him.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Perkins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, September 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019