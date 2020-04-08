PEARCE, Brian Jack:
28.2.1931 - 3.4.2020
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Kaye). Loved father and father-in-law of Anne and the late Maurice Turner, and Carolyn and Grant Delaney. Best Grandad ever of Phillip Turner and Richard Turner, and Candee Mason, Beth and Doug Richards, Charmaine Morgan and Ivan McLean, Katie and PJ Bruce and Grace Hustwick. Loving Great-Grandad of Stephanie Turner, Kaira and Grayson Richards, Trinity Morgan, Charlotte, Sophia and Lochlann Bruce. Special friend of Moesha Goodgame.
''Always in our hearts,
never forgotten.
Be at peace now with your devoted Kitty Kathleen.''
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
