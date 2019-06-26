Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



QSM JP (retired)

On Monday, June 24, 2019, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and close friends, at Wesley Care Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved, loving husband and best friend of Yvonne for 53 years. Adored father, father-in-law and buddy of David, and Kathleen and Dave, much loved Pop of Case. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Judy, uncle of Nigel, Chantel and the late Stephanie. Loved brother-in-law of the McAlpine Clan and families. Close friend and buddy of Maureen Wilson, Chris Sloss, Lee Kelly and family. A huge thank you to the professional and caring staff of Wesley Care Hospital. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Papanui Methodist Church, corner Chapel St & Harewood Rd, on Saturday, July 6, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Papanui Community Watch would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/bhpalmer2406.







