NICOLL, Brian Charles:
Born in Ashburton, passed away in Tauranga on May 11, 2020. Much loved husband of Janet. Beloved father and father-in-law of Robyn and John, Sue and Ben, Wendy and Rob, Alastair, and Roger and Rosie. Brother and brother-in-law of David and Alison, and Angela. Grandfather and great-grandfather.
You will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
According to Brian's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications to the Brian Nicoll family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020