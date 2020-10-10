NELSON, Brian Noel:
On October 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashburton, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Richard Thomson, Noel and Jenny, and Keith. Loved Grandad of Caroline, and Natalie; Samuel, and Michael; Matthew, Jamie, and Liam, and Great-Grandad of Peyton, Adalyn, Ella, and Nathan. Messages to the Nelson Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Elizabeth Avenue, Rakaia, on Tuesday, October 13, commencing at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Rakaia Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020