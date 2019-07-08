NAIRN, Brian Alexander
(Grandfather clock):
On Friday, July 5, 2019, at Admatha Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia, loved father and father-in-law of Rosz and Lindsay, Warren and Nadine, Michael and Sandy, loved grandad of Chloe and Rory, Olivia and Daniel, and Bella and Haylie, great-grandad of Vida, Nico and Frankie. Loved son of the late Maisie and Thomas, loved brother of David (dec), Bill (dec), Lindsay (dec), and Sandra. Messages may be addressed to the Nairn family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, July 10 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 8 to July 10, 2019