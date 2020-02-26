MORA, Brian Charles:
Passed away in Nazareth House, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Shirley (deceased), and Joy (deceased), much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Irene, Heather and Graeme, Adele and Brett, and Sarndra and Roy, granddad of Jason, Jacqui, Charmaine, and Nathan; Crystal, and Jeremy; Cherie, Angelique, and Zarra; and Rebecca, Shaun; Renee, and Shania, and a much loved great-granddad and great-great-granddad, and a close friend of John, and Merrianne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Mora, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Brian's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020