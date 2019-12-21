MOORE, Brian James:
On December 13, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey, cherished father of the late Robyn, and of Greg, loved father-in-law of David, and Annette, a much loved grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of nine great-grandsons. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh whose care and compassion was much appreciated by Brian's family. In accordance with Brian's wishes, a private ceremony and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019