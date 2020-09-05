Brian MERCER

  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. You will..."
    - Lisa & Paul Atkinson
  • "Deepest sympathy on the sad loss of Brian our thoughts are..."
  • "Marion and family,our sincere sympathy to you all."
    - Russell & Lynette Williams
  • "Our Deepest Sympathy Marion and family. Gerard and Kathleen."
    - Kathleen McMahon
MERCER, Brian:
On September 2, 2020, peacefully at his home in Leeston, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband and workmate of Marion, loving and supportive dad of Anthea, Robert, and Hamish, father-in-law of Rachel, Michelle, and the late Warren. Affectionately loved Pop of Cameron, Ashleigh, Olivia, Laura, Sophie, and Charlotte. In accordance with Brian's wishes, a cremation has been held. The family will open their home in Leeston on Saturday, September 12, from 11.00am, for those who wish to join with them to celebrate Brian's life and share the memories.

Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020
