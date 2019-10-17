MARSDEN, Brian David:
19.7.1938 - 15.10.2019
Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Andrew, and Fiona and Phillip, adored grandfather of Harriette and Anna Logan, and Bailey and Sophie Schulze. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jill and the late Gavin Marshall, and John and Pauline Marsden. Messages to the Marsden family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service for Brian will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Saturday, October 19, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019