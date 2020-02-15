LILLEY, Brian David
(Rangi, five-one, Popsicle):
Brian passed away peacefully at the Otago Community Hospice on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Surrounded by his loving family. Treasured husband and soulmate of Sherry, much loved and most precious Dad of Kate and Tony, Glenn and Ange, most loved Poppa of Isaac, and Charlotte. Loved brother of Lesley and Lou, Maxine and Greg and adored uncle of his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved son-in-law and best friend of Sheila Kerr. Brian was a loved brother and brother-in-law of Mike and Jan Kerr and Geoff and Jenni Kerr. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Chisholm Park Golf Club, 16 Tahuna Road, Dunedin on Wednesday, February 19, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 35 Seaton Road, Portobello, Dunedin 9014 or leave a message on Brian's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020