LARCOMBE, Brian James:
On January 15, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved brother of Terry Larcombe, Cathy and Bryan Waugh, Denis (deceased) and Paula Larcombe, and the late Pat and Owen Tomasi, and the late Jack and June Larcombe. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Larcombe family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have supported Brian during his illness. A Funeral Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lonsdale St, New Brighton, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020