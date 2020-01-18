Brian LARCOMBE

Guest Book
  • "In memory of an old school mate at Marist Brothers School ..."
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Lonsdale St
New Brighton
View Map
Death Notice

LARCOMBE, Brian James:
On January 15, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved brother of Terry Larcombe, Cathy and Bryan Waugh, Denis (deceased) and Paula Larcombe, and the late Pat and Owen Tomasi, and the late Jack and June Larcombe. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Larcombe family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have supported Brian during his illness. A Funeral Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lonsdale St, New Brighton, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.