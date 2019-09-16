KETT, Brian Grosvenor:
On September 14, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Precious husband of Frances for 57 years, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trina and Terry Delis, adored grandad of Rosa, and Grace.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Kett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Brian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 18, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019