JOYCE, Brian Patrick:
Brian sadly passed away on April 11, 2020 at The Maples, in his 91st year. Loving youngest son of the late William and Gertrude. Dearly loved brother of Bill, Joe, Margaret (all deceased), and Eileen Dorreen. A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews in the Joyce, Dorreen and Hyde families. A memorial mass has been celebrated as per the Catholic Church's current protocols. Messages to Barbara Aberhart, 47 Jervois Street, New Brighton, Christchurch 8061. A private burial has taken place.
Published in The Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020