JONES, Brian Trevor:
On August 12, 2020, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by family at WesleyCare, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Miriel, loved father and father-in-law of Trevor, Lynda and Mark, Richard and Kayo. Loved grandfather of Daniel, and Zack. Loved brother of Neil (deceased), Peter, and Allen. Best friend of Craig. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their care of Brian over the last year. Messages may be addressed to the Jones family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Brian will be held in the Beckenham Methodist Church, 83 Malcolm Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Friday, August 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2020