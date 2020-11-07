HUBBARD,
Brian Lindsay (Hubby):
On November 3, 2020, peacefully at home with Maggie, Sylvie and family; aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Maggie, loved father and father-in-law of Sylvia and David. Adored son of Joan and the late Harry and a cherished son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend of many. Special thanks to Dr Vicki Martin, Nurse Maude Palliative Care and Des at Selwyn Village Pharmacy. Messages to the Hubbard family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Brian will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, November 9, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020