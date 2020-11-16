HONEYBONE,
Brian William John Joseph:
Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, aged 93 years. Devoted husband of the late Lylla, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne (deceased) and Lynette Savage, and Dianne and Mike Leathem. Treasured granddad of Jason, Gina, Anna, and Jarrod. Special great-granddad of Noah, and Juliette. Grateful thanks to Katie for her love and care of Brian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Honeybone, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Brian will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020