Brian HELLIWELL

Guest Book
  • "Brian , you were an inspiration on living in the Maniototo..."
    - Julie Rayne
  • "Farewell, Dear Friend"
    - Christine F
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road
Death Notice

HELLIWELL, Brian:
On September 3, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 79 years. Dearly loved father of Brian, Colleen, Derek, Michelle, Janine, Ryan, Gareth and partners. Much loved grandad, great-grandad, and friend. Messages to the Helliwell family, c/- PO Box 11022, Musselburgh, Dunedin 9049. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian can be made to Nurse Maude Hospice online at bit.ly/bhelliwell0709
A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Monday, September 7, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020
