Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Death Notice

HEAD, Brian Philip:
Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, aged 82 years, at Bob Owens Retirement Rest Home, after a long battle, with Lynne by his side. Loved and loving Dad of Toni, Shelley and Kylie. Special Grandad of Keegan, Braden, Daisy and Cameron. Respected father-in-law of David and Darren. Brother and brother-in-law of Warren and John. Special thanks to Bob Owens Special Care Unit staff, along with Waipuna Hospice for your superb care.
Forever in our Hearts
A private family service and cremation has been held. All messages to the Head Family, C/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020
