GRAY, Brian Colin:
8.2.1940
In the early evening of Monday, January 6, 2020, Brian died peacefully with all his family at his side, at the Nurse Maude Hospital, Merivale. Treasured husband of Deirdre, beloved father of Colin, Gavin and daughter-in-law Vicky, and his adored grandchildren Curtis and Chelsea. Such a loving, caring and the kindest of men who will be sadly missed by us all leaving a vast empty space in our lives. The family wish to acknowledge the amazing care given to Brian during his year stay at Nurse Maude Hospice and Hospital. They truly are the 'Angels of Merivale'. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made directly to Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to the Gray family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Brian's wishes his body is bequeathed to the Otago Medical School and therefore, also his wish, there will not be a funeral service.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020