FLOOD, Brian Patrick:
On January 1, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. A dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. In accordance with his final wishes, a private funeral has been held. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital and Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Brian in his final days. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the Late Brian Flood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020