FAY, Brian Joseph:
On March 28, 2020, at his home, in his 84th year. Former husband of Anne, loved father and father-in-law of Brigid and Tim, Andrew and Lisa-Marie, Elizabeth and Javier and Christopher and Nisha. Loved Grandfather of Amelia, Isobel, Daniel, Charlotte and Priya. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Bill Birtwistle, William and Catherine Fay, and Geraldene and Walter Kennedy, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Fay Family c/- 254 Park Road, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North 4410, or [email protected] Grateful thanks to the Little Company of Mary for their hospitality over many years. Due to the current coronavirus Government regulations a private burial was held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020