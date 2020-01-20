Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian EVANS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Harewood Crematorium Chapel Death Notice



Passed away peacefully with his wife Heather at his side at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, January 17, 2020; aged 79 years. He will be sadly missed by his children Faith, Joy, Leigh (deceased) and daughter-in-law Sue. Grandchildren Sam and Jessie, great-grandson Evan. And his brother Donald. Many thanks to Dr Joseph Pearson and the staff at Christchurch Doctors, the Acute Medical Unit, Christchurch Hospital, and the staff of the Diana Isaac Special Care Unit for all their loving care of Brian. Messages to the family of Brian Evans c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers small donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online only via their website. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Gardiners Road then Wilkinsons Road only, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1.30pm.







Published in The Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020

