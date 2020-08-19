Brian ELLIS

Guest Book
  • "Brian you will be remembered as one of the good guys. Kevin..."
  • "Our friendship started 31 Jan, 1966, at the NAC Training..."
    - Henry Griffin
  • "lots of love and condolences from your cousin lyn"
  • "A very sad day for me hearing of your passing. You and..."
    - Dave Graham
Death Notice

ELLIS, Brian Reginald:
On August 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynne, much loved father and father-in-law of Kirstyn and Tim, Nathan and Melanie, and Chris and Claudine, loved poppa of Joshua, and Emma; Declan, and Matthew; Kate, and Sam, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. The Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 21 at 10.00am, private interment thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.