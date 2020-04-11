ECCLETON, Brian Joseph:
Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House on Friday, April 3, 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Joan (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Sheryl, Carmel and Bill, Father Simon, and Margaret. Loved grandad of Daniel, Jeff, Nick, Andrew (Canada); Katie and Rebecca (Hong Kong); and Lucy (Christchurch).
A loved and gentle man.
R.I.P.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Messages may be addressed to 'The Eccleton Family' C/- PO Box 10069, Phillipstown, Christchurch 8140.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020