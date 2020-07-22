Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian DEVLIN. View Sign Death Notice



(Of Alexandra), passed away peacefully, and without permission, on July 20, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Gwynne for 64 years. Treasured dad of Carmel and Terry Casey (Wanaka); Terrence and Louise (Greymouth); Michael and Jasmin (Perth); Brendan (Dunedin); Phillippa and Russell Baunton (Auckland); Rachel Devlin and Steven Knowles (Auckland). Cherished grandad of Brian and Philippa; Rebecca; Jack; Joseph; Daniel; Michael. Beloved big brother of his nine siblings. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Dunstan Hospital and Elmslie House for their wonderful care. Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Church, 3 Killarney Street, Alexandra, at 1.30pm, Friday, July 24, followed by burial at the Alexandra Cemetery. Rosary will be held at the church at 5.00pm on Thursday. Messages to 12B Finlay Street, Alexandra 9320.

R.I.P.







DEVLIN, Brian Joseph:(Of Alexandra), passed away peacefully, and without permission, on July 20, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Gwynne for 64 years. Treasured dad of Carmel and Terry Casey (Wanaka); Terrence and Louise (Greymouth); Michael and Jasmin (Perth); Brendan (Dunedin); Phillippa and Russell Baunton (Auckland); Rachel Devlin and Steven Knowles (Auckland). Cherished grandad of Brian and Philippa; Rebecca; Jack; Joseph; Daniel; Michael. Beloved big brother of his nine siblings. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Dunstan Hospital and Elmslie House for their wonderful care. Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Church, 3 Killarney Street, Alexandra, at 1.30pm, Friday, July 24, followed by burial at the Alexandra Cemetery. Rosary will be held at the church at 5.00pm on Thursday. Messages to 12B Finlay Street, Alexandra 9320.R.I.P. Published in The Press on July 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers