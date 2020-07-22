DEVLIN, Brian Joseph:
(Of Alexandra), passed away peacefully, and without permission, on July 20, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Gwynne for 64 years. Treasured dad of Carmel and Terry Casey (Wanaka); Terrence and Louise (Greymouth); Michael and Jasmin (Perth); Brendan (Dunedin); Phillippa and Russell Baunton (Auckland); Rachel Devlin and Steven Knowles (Auckland). Cherished grandad of Brian and Philippa; Rebecca; Jack; Joseph; Daniel; Michael. Beloved big brother of his nine siblings. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Dunstan Hospital and Elmslie House for their wonderful care. Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Church, 3 Killarney Street, Alexandra, at 1.30pm, Friday, July 24, followed by burial at the Alexandra Cemetery. Rosary will be held at the church at 5.00pm on Thursday. Messages to 12B Finlay Street, Alexandra 9320.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020