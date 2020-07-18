Brian DAKIN

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
DAKIN, Brian James:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cashmere View Rest Home, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Rose for over 55 years, special father and father-in-law of Di and Jay, Steve, Lesley and Andrew, and the late Greg, and a grandfather to his grandchildren.
"Will be sadly missed –
R.I.P. Dad"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian James Dakin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family burial has been held in the Balcairn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
