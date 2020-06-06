CROSWELLER, Brian John:
Peacefully on June 2, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Daphne, a loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Fleur, and will be missed by his grandchildren. A special thanks to Parklands Rest Home for their wonderful care of Brian. Messages for the Crosweller Family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Brian's request, a Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Auckland.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020