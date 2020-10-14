CROFTS, Brian William:
On October 11, 2020, peacefully at Palm Grove Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Paul Ward, Geoffrey and Annette Crofts, Kevin and Karen Crofts, and Christine and Hamish Binnie. Loving Granddad of Jeremy, Zane, Melissa, Emma, Steven, Cameron, Brandon, Taylor, and Jackson. A loving great-grandfather. Messages for the Crofts family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Thanks to the staff at Palm Grove for their care and support shown to Brian. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, October 16 at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020