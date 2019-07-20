CRAFTS,
Major (Rtd) Brian Lewis:
18 July 1937 – 5 July 2019
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Brian. Loved husband of Jean, father and father-in-law to Steven, Glenn and Jan, and Nicola and Mike. Special Pop to his four grandchildren, Leah, Rachel, Jack and Jessica. At Brian's request a private funeral has been held. Donations to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 5357, Lambton Quay, Wellington 6145 would be appreciated. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019