BRADSHAW, Brian Maurice:
Passed away August 6, 2020, at Waimate; aged 70 years. Loved son of Joyce (dec) and John (dec), dearly loved brother of Bernard (dec), Bob, Mervyn, Noel, Elaine, and Gaynor, much loved by his nieces and nephews. Highly regarded by the Racing Fraternity. A very gifted motor racing specialist with outstanding achievements.
'Sadly missed'
A private cremation has been held. A time to remember Brian will be held in the Mosgiel Presbyterian Church Hall, 11 Church Street, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm, on Friday, August 28. Brian's ashes will be driven around Levels Raceway, Timaru, on September 5, in a FiatX19 that he built, and then scattered. Messages to 11b Tay Street, Mosgiel 9024.
