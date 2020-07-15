Brian BRADLEY

BRADLEY, Brian Patrick:
Peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020, after a courageous battle, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Kieran and Melissa, Nikki and Ross, adored Grandad of Jethro and Lincoln. Loved son of the late Glenis and Terance, loved son-in-law of Esmè, and the late Keith Smith. Loved uncle of Richard, and Philip. A service to celebrate Brian's life is to be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, July 18, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance and The Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Bradley Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740.

Published in The Press from July 15 to July 18, 2020
