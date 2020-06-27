BLACK, Brian Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset at Wigram on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwen for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Tony Mackay (Golden Bay), Alan and Hilary (Brisbane). Loved grandfather of Grant (Wellington), Kim and Andrew (Vancouver), Claire and Allan (Brisbane), and Beth and Alex. Loved great-granddad of Aiden and Jacob, Odin and the late Aria. Many thanks to the staff at Summerset Wigram for their love and care of Brian for the last two years. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 9164, Tower Junction, Christchurch 8011. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Chopper appeal would be appreciated and may be made online only at www.chopperappeal.co.nz A funeral service for Brian will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020