  • "A great friend and neighbor at 310. All our sympathy to..."
    - John &Valerie Roy-Wojciechowski
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington
BENNETT, Brian John:
On May 28, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia. Beloved father and father-in-law of Tim and Sue, Simon and Tessa, Matthew and Annie. Loved grandfather of Claudia, Molly, George, Louis, Sophia and Edward. A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott St, Wellington, at 10.30am on Tuesday, June 2. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020
